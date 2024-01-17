Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker of the Parliament of Sri Lanka meets with and the Speaker of the People’s Majlis of Maldives, Hon. Mohamed Aslam.

A meeting was held yesterday (16) between the Speaker and the Parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the People’s Majlis of Maldives, Hon. Mohamed Aslam, who is visiting Sri Lanka for an official visit at the invitation of the Speaker, Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

The delegation consisted of Maldivian Members of Parliament Hon. Ali Azim, Hon. Ali Niyaz, Hon. Hussain Shaheem, Secretary General of the People’s Majlis of Maldives Ms. Fathimath Niusha and other officials. The Acting Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Mr. Chaminda Kularatne was also in attendance at the meeting.

Addressing the occasion, the speaker Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana mentioned that Sri Lanka maintains a very close relationship with the Maldives from among the countries of the SAARC region and therefore hopes to further strengthen the relationship especially between the people of the two countries. The speaker expressed his gratitude for always supporting Sri Lanka internationally stating that it shall be continued in the future.

Hon. Mohamed Aslam, Speaker of the Maldives, expressed his gratitude for the invitation for an official visit and highlighted that Sri Lanka has facilitated facilities such as education and health for the people of Maldives. He also pointed out that SriLankan Airlines, Bank of Ceylon and leading companies of Sri Lanka are contributing in the business sector in the Maldives. Also, the Maldivian Speaker further stated that he hopes to maintain a very close relationship between the parliaments of the two countries.

Furthermore, discussions were also held between the two parties on the parliamentary committee system and the legislative process of the two countries.

Following the meeting, the delegation toured the Parliament and held discussions with the members of the Sri Lanka-Maldives Parliamentary Friendship Association.