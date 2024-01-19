A meeting between the Maldives Speaker and the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka

A meeting between the Speaker of the Maldives Parliament Hon. Mohamed Aslam and Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena took place on 18.01.2024 at Temple Trees.

The Prime Minister and the speaker recalled the relationships and diplomatic relationships secured between the two countries since time immemorial which have never been broken.

The speaker expressed his views on the intellectual contribution of Sri Lankans to the Maldives education sector. Many Sri Lankan teachers are working in pre-schools and schools in the Maldives.

Further he said that 10% of the investments in Maldives were made by major companies in Sri Lanka.

The speaker also said that Sri Lanka has been nominated to our standing committee from the Asia region.

State Ministers Vidura Wickramanayake, Kader Masthan, Sisira Jayakodi, Member of Parliament Yadamini Gunawardena, Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake joined the occasion.