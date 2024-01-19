January 19, 2024
    High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Pakistan calls on Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan

    January 19, 2024
    High Commissioner Sri Lanka to Pakistan Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne paid a visit to Chief of the Naval Staff of Pakistan Admiral Naveed Ashraf on 15 January 2024. 

    The discussions between the two dignitaries were focused on a range of vital topics including issues of mutual interest, the contemporary geopolitical landscape, and emerging maritime security challenges.  The High Commissioner and the Chief of the Naval Staff acknowledged the deep-rooted relations between Sri Lanka and Pakistan emphasizing the continuous growth of bilateral relations over the past seven decades.

    Admiral Naveed Ashraf  stressed the importance of collaborative efforts in maintaining regional maritime security. While praising the strong leadership of the President of Sri Lanka, the Chief of Naval staff stated that Pakistan will continue to support Sri Lanka in the coming years.

    The High Commissioner expressed appreciation for the pivotal role played by the Pakistan Navy in ensuring maritime security in the region.

