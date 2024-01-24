January 25, 2024
    January 24, 2024
    The Online Safety Bill passed in Parliament with a majority vote with amendments.

    The Online Safety Bill which was debated in Parliament yesterday (23rd) and today (24th), was passed in Parliament today (24th) by majority vote.

    At the end of the debate on the Second Reading of the Bill, at around 5.00 pm today, the Chief Opposition Whip, Member of Parliament Hon. Lakshman Kiriella called for a division. Accordingly, during the voting held, 108 votes were cast in favor of the Bill and 62 votes were cast against it. Thus, the Second Reading of the Bill was passed by a majority of 46 votes.

    Thereafter, amendments were added to the Bill during the Committee stage and Member of Parliament Hon. Chandima Weerakkody called for a Division bringing in an amendment to section 36 of the draft Bill. Accordingly, 51 votes were cast in favor of the amendment and 92 votes were cast against. Thus, the said amendment was defeated by a majority of 41 votes.

    The Third Reading of the Bill was then passed without a vote.

