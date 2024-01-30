Student Parliaments Nurturing Talents for Effective Political Leadership for the Future – Says President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake

The Secretary to the President Mr. Saman Ekanayake highlighted the formation of a cadre of talented individuals poised to offer effective political leadership to the nation in the future through Student Parliaments. He shared this insight while addressing the Student Parliamentarians of the Maliadeva College, Kurunegala.

The inaugural session of the Student Parliament of the Maliadeva College took place today (30) at the main hall of the Presidential Secretariat, formerly the Old Parliament Building.

In accordance with directives from President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Communication Department of the Parliament of Sri Lanka is collaboratively organized this program with the Presidential Secretariat.

Distinguished guests at the event included Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Ms. Kushani Rohanadeera, Deputy Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, and Chief of Staff Chaminda Kularatne.

The President’s Secretary, extending his greetings to the students of the Student Parliament, also provided them with insights into the historical significance of the Parliament.

President’s Secretary Saman Ekanayake further remarked:

“I am pleased to host the inaugural session of your Student Parliament in the Old Parliament. Numerous schools have had this opportunity before you. During those times, Prime Minister D.S. Senanayake occupied this space. The then Prime Minister D.S Senanayake occupied the same chair now held by the current Student Prime Minister. Exploring old photographs will afford you a deeper insight into the historical significance of this parliamentary space. Until the relocation of the Parliament to Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte in 1982, this very place where you stand today served as the meeting ground for parliamentary sessions. Notably, Mr. Wijayananda Dahanayake, a Member of Parliament from Galle, established a record with a continuous speech lasting one and a half or two days at this location.

Kurunegala District stands prominently in terms of both development and education. Through your endeavours, I witness a group of individuals preparing to guide the future of the district, aspiring to assume ministerial roles. I express my hope that you will possess the strength and courage to undertake the political leadership of the Kurunegala district and, in turn, lead the nation in the future.

Delivering the keynote address at the inaugural session of Maliadeva College’s Student Parliament, Ms Kushani Rohanadeera, Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, emphasized that the Student Parliament, initiated under the vision of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, will play a significant role in creating talented leaders for the future.

Deputy General Secretary and Chief of Staff of the Parliament of Sri Lanka, Mr. Chaminda Kularatne shared insights with the students regarding the historical significance of the old Parliament building and its role in broadcasting Sri Lankan politics. He emphasized that Maliadeva College Kurunegala is privileged to hold the inaugural session at this historically significant venue.

Expressing his views on the matter, Principal of Maliadeva College Kurunegala Mr. W. M. C.K. Mahamitawa highlighted the importance of this opportunity for the students of his school, emphasizing the unique experience of conducting the debate at the Presidential Secretariat.

He highlighted that the knowledge and experience gained through this event will equip members of the Student Parliament at Maliadeva College Kurunegala to emerge as capable leaders of the country in the future.

Former Education Minister Mr. Akila Viraj Kariyawasam also participated in the event, engaging in discussions with the Student Parliamentarians and addressing their inquiries regarding the current political situation and the parliamentary landscape in Sri Lanka.

During the ceremony, appointment letters and certificates were presented to the members of Student Parliament of the Maliadeva College Kurunegala. To commemorate this significant occasion, plaques were presented to the Chief Guests by Maliadeva College Kurunegala.

The event was attended by Assistant Secretary General of the Parliament of Sri Lanka Hansa Abeyratne, Public Service Manager Buddhini Ramanayake, Public Relations Officer of the Department of Communications Duminda Wickramasinghe, Assistant Director of the Presidential Secretariat Major Nadika Dangolla and a group of teachers from Maliadeva College Kurunegala.