Trade Minister meets Korean Ambassador



The Sri Lankan side Discussed increasing the exports of products such as coir, activated carbon,rubber, and spices exported from Sri Lanka and getting Korean Direct foreign investments in Sri Lanka. Opportunities for access to Korean direct buyers for gem and jewelry, promotion of tourism, the potential for flights from Sri Lanka to Korea, and investments relating to sustainable energy use including wind power were also discussed at length and related ministries will be coordinated in this regard. Attention was also paid to the existing trade agreements with the Korean government, and the Korean delegation was invited to visit Sri Lanka for investment in the country. The Secretary of the Ministry of Trade Commerce and Food Security, Mr. A.M.P.M.B Athapaththu, the Deputy Director of the Department of Commerce, Mrs. Rekha Mallavarachchi, and other government officials participated in this event.