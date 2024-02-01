“Urumaya” Program to Solve Land Issues for Two Million People to Begin on 05th February

In a major step towards resolving land ownership issues for over two million Sri Lankans, the “Urumaya” program will be officially launched on 05th February in Dambulla. Tourism, Lands and Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Harin Fernando announced this during a press briefing held at the President Media Centre today (31) under the theme ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country’.

Highlighting the program’s aim to provide permanent land ownership solutions, the minister said that over 10,000 land licensees currently holding Ran Bhoomi, Jaya Bhoomi, and Swarna Bhoomi licenses will be among the first beneficiaries of this program. These licenses will be converted into freehold deeds, granting them full ownership of their land. This move is expected to significantly improve the lives and livelihoods of millions currently struggling with land ownership uncertainties.

Minister Harin Fernando emphasized the program’s significance as a key step towards building a stable and prosperous Sri Lanka. The “Urumaya” initiative represents a commitment to addressing long-standing land issues and empowering citizens with the security and freedom that comes with land ownership.

The February 5th launch marks the beginning of a new chapter for many Sri Lankans, offering them a brighter future rooted in secure land ownership, he added.

Minister Harin Fernando, who further commented, said:

“Reflecting on the challenges faced by the nation, drew a poignant analogy. Two years ago the country’s condition was like a critically ill patient. Just as a doctor might administer necessary, yet potentially uncomfortable, treatment to heal the patient, the country had undergone similar adjustments under President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s leadership. While not always agreeable, these measures were deemed essential for the nation’s recovery.”

Further emphasizing a spirit of overcoming obstacles, the Minister asserted that challenges are embraced not for personal glory, but for the sake of the country’s success. He pointed to his own role in revitalizing the tourism industry as a testament to this commitment. The rapid growth witnessed in the sector stands as evidence of the positive outcomes achievable through dedication and perseverance.

A significant victory came today with the lifting of the ban on cricket. After years of waiting, the young West Indian team rose to the occasion and triumphed over Australia. This win serves as a beacon of hope, a testament to the potential we hold for future achievements.

When faced with daunting challenges, it is easy for some to shy away. Yet, when Sri Lanka found itself on the brink of collapse, President Ranil Wickremesinghe stepped forward. He embraced the responsibility of rebuilding our nation, understanding that inaction would lead to desolation. His courage and commitment prevented our country from becoming a barren wasteland. Today, we are witnessing signs of recovery, a testament to the impact of his leadership.

However, our journey is far from over. Many of our citizens have lost homes, land, and their sense of security. To address this suffering, we have launched a special program – “Urumaya” Through this initiative, we aim to bring about positive change for over two million people in Sri Lanka. This involves granting freehold land deeds to those who currently hold licenses like Ran Bhoomi, Jaya Bhoomi, and Swarna Bhoomi. By empowering our people with ownership, we hope to spark a new era of stability and prosperity.

On February 5th, history unfolds in Dambulla. The “Urumaya” program launches with a momentous ceremony, granting 10,000 long-awaited freehold deeds. This is not just a distribution; it’s a dawn of hope for the entire rural landscape. 14,000 GN Divisions stand ready to embrace this transformative effort, echoing the impact of legendary movements like the farmer colonies and Mahaweli. “Urumaya” washes away the tears of many generations, writing a new chapter in empowerment and prosperity. Witness this historical birth, a golden thread woven into the fabric of Sri Lanka’s future.

But the journey doesn’t end there. Our ministry takes pride in another ground-breaking initiative: igniting the entrepreneurial spirit of our youth. This ambitious program aims to empower a million young minds, transforming them into the architects of their own destinies. With “Urumaya” fostering rural revival and this youth-centric project fuelling innovation, Sri Lanka is poised for a golden age. Join us as we rewrite the narrative, one empowered generation, one life-changing deed at a time.