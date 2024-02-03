The President Inaugurates the Matara Festival of the Arts

This represents an extra community art initiative developed by a collective of 12 artists, featuring prominent figures such as Pradeep Chandrasiri, Priyanthi Anusha, Free Rahman, Hema Shironi, Matara Pala Pothupitiya, Anura Krishantha and eight local artists from Matara. The project is conducted under the expert guidance of Professor Jagath Weerasinghe.
To celebrate Independence Day on February 4th, a 7-piece outdoor concert will take place at the Mahinda Wijesekera Stadium, complementing the on-going art festival. The concert will feature a diverse range of performances, including folk music by Amila Sanduruwan, Brazilian singer Paula presenting jazz to bossa nova and reggae, a captivating performance of fusion of Down-South drumming and jazz drumming by Baliphonics and numerous artists are set to join the performance art show, with notable contributions including a live performance by American rap and Carnatic singer Rolex Rasathi.
Aside from the ticketed concert, all other facets of the Matara Festival of the Arts is open to the public at no cost. President Ranil Wickremesinghe also took the opportunity to engage in friendly conversations with both local and international tourists attending the Cultural festival.
Following his participation in the Matara Festival of the Arts, President Ranil Wickremesinghe conducted an observation tour of Nilwala Gangabada Park and reviewed the Matara Development Plan.
In attendance at the event were former President Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekera, Minister of Public Security Tiran Alas, Presidential Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Southern of the Province Governor Willie Gamage, Members of Parliament Karuna Kodithuwakku, Nipuna Ranawaka, former Minister Malik Samarawickrama, United National Party ex-provincial council member Gayan Sanjeeva, Ambassador of the United States to Sri Lanka Mrs. Julie Chang and other dignitaries.