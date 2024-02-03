The President Inaugurates the Matara Festival of the Arts

In a momentous ceremony, President Ranil Wickremesinghe officially inaugurated the Matara Festival of the Arts (MFA) today (02), a ground-breaking event spotlighting contemporary art and music both in Sri Lanka and on the global stage.

Commencing from today till February 4th, at the historic Matara Fort, this festival aims to foster economic and social revitalization through collaborative efforts between art organizations and the cultural community.

Following in the footsteps of the renowned Galle Literary Festival, the Matara Festival of the Arts promises a unique experience for both locals and international tourists, positioning the south coast as a cultural hotspot at the onset of the new year. The festival boasts a diverse array of activities, including captivating art and design exhibitions, mesmerizing musical performances, engaging workshops & discussions, vibrant community markets and an array of other cultural features.

President Wickremesinghe, who attended the art exhibition, left his icon on the festivities by drawing two brush marks and leaving a commemorative note at the site where the paintings were crafted.

The Matara Fort, the city and the traditional art elements of the Matara district, designated for conservation by UNESCO, play a crucial role in the unique contribution to the economic and social revival of the country. The festival serves as a platform for knowledge exchange with global partners, benefiting not only the local community but also fostering cultural understanding on an international level.

The Matara Freedom Hub, spearheaded by Ms. Jayanthi Samaraweera Gunawardena, Ms. Chanchala Gunawardena and Professor Jagath Weerasinghe, who are the family members of the late Mr. Mangala Samaraweera, played a pivotal role in initiating this cultural extravaganza. The core program is led by Professor Jagath Weerasinghe, an esteemed artist and archaeologist, alongside Dr. Sumudi Suraweera, a distinguished musician and an educator.