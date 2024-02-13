If Fully Implemented, Education White Paper Promises Transformation to Outstanding Education System – Rajith Keerthi Thennakoon President Director General (Community Affairs)

During a recent event where musical instruments were being presented to the Monaragala Buduruwagala Maha Vidyalaya, Mr. Rajith Keerthi Thennakoon, the President Director General (Community Affairs), remarked that had President Ranil Wickremesinghe been able to implement his proposed changes in education during his tenure as Minister of Education, the nation would now boast an outstanding education system. Mr. Thennakoon made this observation during the ceremony held on the 9th of this month.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe swiftly fulfilled a pledge he made to the students of Monaragala Buduruwagala Maha Vidyalaya, ensuring that the requested musical instruments were promptly delivered to the school. This commitment was met shortly after the students made the request on November 3, when President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s helicopter was forced to land at the Buduruwagala Maha Vidyalaya Stadium in Moneragala due to adverse weather conditions.

The students had expressed to the President the need for additional musical instruments at their school, prompting swift action. Consequently, a variety of instruments including trumpets, trombones, saxophones, clarinets, mountable tambourines, chime sets, and acoustic drums were provided to the school without delay.

During the presentation of musical instruments, Mr. Thennakoon further said;

The Education White Paper, a policy that aimed to reshape the country’s education system, met strong opposition when introduced during our schooling years. Despite initial resistance, only partial implementation of its proposals occurred. Reflecting on my participation in protests against the White Paper, I now recognize that had President Ranil Wickremesinghe, then Minister of Education, succeeded in implementing his envisioned reforms, our education system would be far superior today.

The accidental visit of the President to our school, en route to my village of Welimada, led to the provision of musical instruments. Without this unexpected turn of events caused by weather disruptions, these instruments would not have been acquired. The school, already excelling in drama and music, boasts talented students, dedicated educators, and a supportive environment, essential for nurturing such resources.

This experience underscores the importance of readiness for life’s unforeseen circumstances, emphasizing how chance occurrences can profoundly impact outcomes. Many remarkable individuals attribute their success to such serendipitous moments. To seize such opportunities, one must be equipped with knowledge, education, experience, and discipline.

You have the power to shape your own life. Neither the president, governor, principal, nor anyone else can do it for you. Education, knowledge, and passing relevant exams are crucial for achieving your goals; without them, life may present challenges.

Don’t hesitate to start afresh. Just a year and a half ago, our country was in disarray until Nandalal Weerasinghe, a resident of Thanamalwila, revitalized it. His technical expertise complemented the political vision of the President, illustrating the importance of fearlessness in starting anew. Fortune favours the bold, opening doors to opportunities and victory.

The journey of our current President, Mr. Ranil Wickremesinghe, exemplifies this. Despite electoral defeat and holding only one parliamentary seat, his leadership was sought to rebuild our nation. His education, knowledge, skills, and determination paved the way for progress, underscoring the significance of preparedness.

Today, the opportunity to present musical instruments to you is a testament to this ethos.

The event was attended by Wellawaya Regional Education Director K. J. Susil Wijethilaka, Wellawaya Divisional Secretary K. K. Ravindra Malani, Wellawaya Zonal Education Office Coordinating Officer Wasantha Rohini Dissanayake, Monaragala Buduruwagala Maha Vidyalaya Principal Mr. H. M. U. B. Herath, along with teachers and students.