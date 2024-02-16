Awareness programme in Galle Face aims to boost turtle hatchling success

A programme aimed at increasing awareness about turtle conservation, which involved the Department of Wildlife Conservation, was successfully conducted on 15 th February at the Galle Face Hotel and Galle Face beach strip

In this programme, stakeholders including members from the Navy, Coast Guard and Department of Wildlife Conservation were educated about the important role turtles play in protecting marine biodiversity. This includes efforts to conserve turtles, classified as an endangered species, as well as safeguarding turtle eggs and safely releasing hatchlings into the ocean.

The Turtle Conservation Project, which is part of the Navy Environmental Conservation Project, protects endangered turtle species by preserving their eggs and safely releasing hatchlings into the ocean. This effort greatly contributes to preserving biodiversity in the marine ecosystem.

Currently, the Sri Lanka Navy operates a turtle conservation center in the Panama area. Additionally, the Coast Guard manages turtle conservation centers along the west, south, and east coasts, all of which are well-maintained.