February 16, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Awareness programme in Galle Face aims to boost turtle hatchling success

    February 16, 2024
    Awareness programme in Galle Face aims to boost turtle hatchling success

    A programme aimed at increasing awareness about turtle conservation, which involved the Department of Wildlife Conservation, was successfully conducted on 15th February at the Galle Face Hotel and Galle Face beach strip

    In this programme, stakeholders including members from the Navy, Coast Guard and Department of Wildlife Conservation were educated about the important role turtles play in protecting marine biodiversity. This includes efforts to conserve turtles, classified as an endangered species, as well as safeguarding turtle eggs and safely releasing hatchlings into the ocean.

    The Turtle Conservation Project, which is part of the Navy Environmental Conservation Project, protects endangered turtle species by preserving their eggs and safely releasing hatchlings into the ocean. This effort greatly contributes to preserving biodiversity in the marine ecosystem.

    Currently, the Sri Lanka Navy operates a turtle conservation center in the Panama area. Additionally, the Coast Guard manages turtle conservation centers along the west, south, and east coasts, all of which are well-maintained.

    « The President engages in addressing farmers’ issues surrounding Mahakanadarawa Lake Unethical professional conduct is vehemently denounced »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya