2nd Indo Pacific Regional Information Sharing Steering Committee Meeting held in Colombo

The second (2 nd ) Indo Pacific Regional Information Sharing (IORIS) Steering Committee Meeting commenced at the Kingsbury Colombo today (05 th March 2024). The event was graced by Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, as the Chief Guest.

More than 130 officials and representatives from over 56 agencies and authorities across the Indo-Pacific region, together with other regional actors, convene at the three – day IORIS Steering Committee Meeting, commencing from today. The meeting is co-chaired by the Sri Lanka Navy and CRIMARIO II. Through this effort, it is expected to consolidate and enhance the governance of IORIS, the Indo-Pacific regional information sharing platform designed to facilitate coordination and exchange of information to respond effectively to maritime security threats and support sustainable fisheries. Central to the discussion will be the enhancement of the of IORIS' role in enabling Command, Control and Communication (C3), data storage policy, and the accountability of users, with the ultimate goal of strengthening cooperation for more safe and secure seas.

In his opening speech the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, highlighted a shift in maritime security strategies, emphasizing the growing importance of sharing information among maritime nations over traditional individual or country-specific measures: "This collective approach to information sharing is crucial for combating maritime crimes and ensuring safe seas, and maritime nations should join a maritime information network and relax individual information sharing protocols to achieve this goal", he opined. Furthermore, he emphasised the commendable contribution of IORIS instructors in expanding the perspectives of Sri Lanka Navy personnel and emphasized how the IORIS platform has been instrumental in effectively resolving and addressing maritime issues on a regular basis.

Speaking during the opening ceremony, Lars Bredal, charge d'Affaires at the EU Delegation to Sri Lanka and Maldives, affirmed: "The European Union and Indo-Pacific countries have a stake in each other's prosperity and security. Our regions share the same interest in upholding the rules-based international order – with the UN Charter at its core. Furthermore, Martin Cauchi-Inglott, CRIMARIO project director, added: "We have learnt that to progress, we need to be innovative, plan ahead, and most important of all, ensure that all IORIS users feel that they are part of the decision-making process, and hence this Steering Committee.

As part of the IORIS Steering Committee Meeting, several theoretical and practical sessions have been planned, aiming at sharing knowledge among stakeholders.