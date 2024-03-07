Fulfilling the promise made by the President, a new auditorium for Malwana Al Mubarak Central College

Mr. Ranil Wickramasinghe, who joined the ceremony held at the college on September 6th last year to mark the centenary of Al Mubarak Central College, Malwana, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a fully equipped auditorium in accordance with the promise he made to the children, yesterday ( 06) happened.

According to the President's instructions, funds were allocated for the construction of this auditorium and this new auditorium is to be built with all the facilities that can accommodate about 5000 students at a time.

Mr. Ruwan Wijewardena, who spoke at the ceremony held at the college for the laying of the foundation stone of the new auditorium, said that the construction of the auditorium will be completed promptly with the labor contribution of the Navy and handed over to the students.

Mr. Ruwan Wijewardena pointed out that Mr. Ranil Wickramasinghe has done a great deal for the education of the country's children since then, and mentioned that in accordance with a promise made by the President to the people of Biyagama, the construction of a new hospital in that area will also be started next month.

Mr. Ruwan Wijewardena, who gave further comments, also said:

I am happy to be a part of this special occasion. President Mr. Ranil Wickramasinghe, when he participated in the centenary celebration of this college last year, made a promise to provide an auditorium to this college.

Accordingly, today he has given the necessary provisions for the construction of a fully equipped auditorium for this college, and I promise at this time that this auditorium will be constructed and handed over to the students as soon as possible with the labor contribution of the Navy.

There is a great bond between Mr. Ranil Wickramasinghe and this Malwana area. He served as the Biyagama Constituency Organizer and rendered great service to this area. He did a lot of work to improve the education of girls and boys especially in this Malwana area as well as the children of the country.

Along with him, Mr. Suranimala Rajapaksa has also done a great service for education in this area.

I believe that after the construction of the new auditorium, it will be of great service not only to this school but also to the area. Other schools can also use this auditorium. Also, Mr. Ranil Wickramasinghe made a promise in the last general election that a hospital would be provided to this area. Accordingly, I am happy to announce that the foundation stone for the construction of the hospital will be laid by next month.

And it is another hope of mine to achieve the goal of getting one more national school in this constituency. Mr. Ranil Wickramasinghe is always committed to serving the people of this area. We should be proud of his dedication for the promotion of the education of the children in this area.

We are all committed to work for the development of this area under the leadership of Janadhipathutima. The Principal of this school and the Alumni Association played a big role in providing this auditorium to the school. I also thank all those people at this time.

Malwana Al Mubarak Central High School Principal S. H. M. Mr. Naim along with the teaching staff and a group of students participated in this event.