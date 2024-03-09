President attends SSC ground to witness the final day of the ‘Battle of the Blues’ Cricket encounter today

President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the final day of the Battle of the Blues cricket encounter between Royal College Colombo and St. Thomas' College Mt. Lavinia at the SSC ground in Colombo today (09).

While walking in the stadium and encouraging the players, the President also took the opportunity to engage in friendly conversations with the students in attendance.

Subsequently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe interacted with the spectators who had gathered to watch the match, leisurely engaging in friendly conversations with them.

The alumni of Royal College and St. Thomas College including State Minister of Justice and Prison Affairs Anuradha Jayaratne, former Ministers Ravi Karunanayake, Harsha de Silva, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, President's Senior Adviser on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Tamil National Alliance Member of Parliament M.A. Sumanthiran, Attorney General Sanjay Rajaratnam and and several others were also present at this event.