President Wickremesinghe Facilitates Open Dialogue with Opposition on IMF Proposals

In a proactive move towards transparency and collaboration, President Ranil Wickremesinghe convened a crucial party leader’s meeting at the Presidential Secretariat today to deliberate on the IMF proposals. The meeting saw the active participation of various stakeholders, including TNA Parliamentarian Mr. M. A. Sumanthiran, underscoring the government’s commitment to inclusive decision-making.

During the discussions, Secretary to the Treasury Mr. Mahinda Siriwardena provided insights into the ongoing negotiations with bilateral creditors, commercial creditors, and ISBs, with an optimistic outlook towards completing the process by the end of June this year.

Notably, Mr. Sumanthiran raised pertinent concerns regarding the lack of published technical assistance reports of the IMF which is an analysis as to why certain recommendations are made, which is a necessity for the publication of analytical data to inform parliamentary deliberations. President Wickremesinghe, acknowledging the importance of transparency, assured that the government would release the data to the TNA and Parliament, facilitating informed debate and decision-making.

Furthermore, Central Bank Governor highlighted the government’s efforts in adhering to the recommendations outlined in the governor’s diagnostic report, emphasizing the commitment to a structured roadmap for implementation. President Wickremesinghe affirmed the government’s willingness to make these technical assistance reports available to the members of parliament and invited Mr. Sumanthiran and other Opposition members to attend a meeting and engage with the IMF to further discuss the proposals.

In response, Mr. Sumanthiran expressed his readiness to participate constructively in the dialogue, pledging support for constructive measures while highlighting areas that warrant attention and rectification.

The initiative undertaken by President Wickremesinghe underscores the government’s proactive approach to fostering transparency, accountability, and bipartisan cooperation in navigating crucial economic decisions for the benefit of all citizens.

Present at the meeting with President Ranil Wickremesinghe were Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardane, Leader of the House Susil Premajayantha, State Ministers of Finance Shehan Semasinghe and Ranjith Siyambalapitiya, Senior Advisor to the President on National Security and Chief of Presidential Staff Sagala Ratnayaka, Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake, Governor of the Central Bank Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe, and Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwariwardena, representing the government. Representing the Opposition TNA Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran attended the meeting.