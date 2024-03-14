Ven. Dr. Muruththettuwe Ananda Nayaka Thero Presents ‘Jana Aragalaye Donkaraya’ to President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Venerable Dr. Muruththettuwe Ananda Nayaka Thero, President of Narahenpita Sanctuary, Chief Incumbent of the Western Province, and Chancellor of Colombo University, presented his latest book, “Jana Aragalaye Donkaraya” (ජන අරගලයේ දෝංකාරය), to President Ranil Wickremesinghe, today (14) at the President’s Office.

Murutthettuve Ananda Thero is renowned for his contributions to literature, having previously authored several notable books such as “Nonawathina Aragalayaka Saba Kathawa” (නොනවතින අරගලයක සැබෑ කතාව), “Hela wedakame Yatagiyawa” (හෙළ වෙදකමේ යටගියාව), “Nightingale Charithaya” (නයිටින්ගේල් චරිතය), Geneva Arbudhaye Donkaraya (ජීනිවා අර්බුදයේ දෝංකාරය), Ran Hiya (රන් හිය), and Anduren Eliyata (අඳුරෙන් එළියට).

This significant event was attended by prominent figures including Ven. Gatamanne Gunananda thero, MP Vajira Abeywardena and Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake.