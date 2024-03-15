The President attends the art exhibitions “Celebration of Women” and “Bhawanawaka Shanthiya”

President Ranil Wickremesinghe attended the art exhibitions “Celebration of Women” and “Bhawanawaka Shanthiya” by renowned artists Mrs. Iromi Wijewardena and Mr. Winston Suludagoda at the Lionel Wendt Art Gallery, Colombo 07, yesterday (14).

The art exhibition commemorating the 50th anniversary of Mrs. Iromi Wijewardena’s artistic career was themed “Celebration of Women”. Concurrently, Mr. Winston Suludagoda, known for hosting art exhibitions domestically and internationally had organized his 34th art exhibition under the theme “Bhawanawaka Shantiya”.

For 46 years, Mr. Winston, an experienced artist, has showcased his artworks in numerous foreign countries. These exhibitions featured a wide array of colourful paintings depicting various themes such as daily life relationships, global crises, and religious lifestyles.

Following his visit to the art exhibition, the President also participated in friendly conversations with the attendees of the art exhibitions and took part in group photos. Also, these artists presented a special commemorative gift to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Former Minister Ravi Karunayake, MP Mayantha Dissanyake, Former Governor of the Central Bank Indrajith Kumaraswami, Dr. Dayan Jaayathilake, Sujan Wijewardene, Lusil Wijewardene, Natali Wijewardene, Mala Jayawardene, Roshini Gunaratne, Shirani Thenabadu, Veteran Artist Kala Soori S.H. Sarath, and other guests graced the occasion with their presence.