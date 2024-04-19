Sri Lankans rescued from cyber scam trafficking in Myanmar safely repatriated to Sri Lanka

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with Sri Lanka Missions in Myanmar and Thailand successfully facilitated the repatriation of eight Sri Lankans who were trafficked for forced criminal activities in cyber scamming compounds in Myanmar.

Myanmar law enforcement authorities rescued these Sri Lankans on 4 April 2024, following the request by the Government of Sri Lanka. The Sri Lanka Embassy officials in Bangkok received them on 11 April 2024 at the Mae Sot border gate in Thailand, and subsequently they were brought to Bangkok and provided accommodation until their repatriation was arranged with the assistance of the International Organization for Migration.

The International Organization for Migration provided logistical assistance in repatriating the rescued Sri Lankans. The Sri Lankan Embassy in Myanmar, through the Eden Foundation, a charity organization based in Myanmar, provided them with food and other necessities during their temporary stay at the Myawaddy Police Station following the rescue from traffickers.

The Consular Affairs Division of the Ministry coordinated the repatriation process in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, and Director General/Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry A.S.K Senavirthne received the eight Sri Lankans at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA). The eight Sri Lankans expressed their deep appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for its persistent efforts in ensuring their safe return to Sri Lanka,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to express its sincere appreciation to the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand as well as other stakeholders, including IOM for their assistance in this regard.