Industry EXPO 2024: International Industry Exhibition Set for June 19th -23rd at BMICH

Minister of Industries and Health, Dr. Ramesh Pathirana, announced that the forthcoming “Industry EXPO 2024” will grace the Bandaranaike Memorial International Conference Hall (BMICH) from June 19th to 23rd, under the patronage of President Ranil Wickremesinghe. Additionally, the minister highlighted the debut of the inaugural international conference alongside the prestigious “Industry Green Awards” ceremony, aimed at fostering a culture of sustainable practices within the industry.

Minister Ramesh Pathirana made these remarks while addressing a media briefing at the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) held today (06) under the theme “Collective Path to a Stable Country”.

He further commented:

The upcoming International Industry Exhibition, “Industry EXPO 2024,” is set to take place from June 19th to 23rd at the BMICH, with the esteemed presence of President Ranil Wickremesinghe at its opening ceremony.

Featuring over 1300 booths representing 25 industries in Sri Lanka, this exhibition promises a glimpse into the forefront of innovation and technology within various sectors. Notably, a dedicated space for innovation has been incorporated into the event, highlighting the strides made in cutting-edge advancements. Anticipating a significant turnout, the exhibition is expected to host numerous foreign buyers and institutions, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Embassies, and the Department of Commerce, fostering international collaboration and business opportunities.

In a coordinated effort with the upcoming exhibition, a National Vehicle Parade involving over 25 vehicle assembly companies across the country is scheduled to commence from Galle Face ground on June 18th, making its way to the BMICH premises. Simultaneously, the Industry Green Awards Ceremony, recognizing sustainable green industries, will coincide with the inaugural international conference promoting a culture of sustainable industrial development, known as the Green Industry Initiative for Sustainable Industrial Development, on June 20th and 21st at the BMICH.

Throughout the five-day duration of the exhibition, a multitude of programs such as the School Industry Entrepreneurship Circles, IDB Digital One Stop, Ceylon Plaza, Industry Credit Scheme, SEDA Startup, and SEDA Scaleup, facilitated by the Industrial Development Board (IDB), will be actively implemented.

Furthermore, it is important to note the collaborative effort of ministries, public and private institutions in contributing to and participating in this exhibition. Such collective engagement serves as a catalyst for the initiation of manufacturing industries, facilitating the discovery of updated industry knowledge, novel business prospects, as well as attracting new investors and investment opportunities globally.