Navy celebrates Vesak giving pride of place to religious practices

Under the guidance of Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Sri Lanka Navy has arranged religious programmes across all Naval Commands to celebrate the Vesak festival on 23rd May 2024. The Navy also played a significant role in supporting the State Vesak Festival held at Dharmaraja Pirivena in Matale and actively participating in events of Bauddaloka Vesak Zone, Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone, Diyatha Uyana Vesak Zone, Mahara-Kadawatha Vesak Zone, and Valukaramaya Vesak Zone in Kollupitiya.

The Navy added glamour to the 'Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone' at Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Viharaya, lighting decorative Vesak lanterns presented by Naval Commands. The Navy also had devotional songs (Vesak Bakthi Gee) played on boats in Beira Lake, in front of Gangaramaya Viharaya and behind Shangri-La, creating a lively and colourful atmosphere for the occasion. Moreover, the Navy illuminated the State Vesak Festival with lights and decorations at Dharmaraja Pirivena in Matale

Meanwhile, naval personnel also played a prominent role in the events organised by the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face area in line with the Vesak festival. Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera also attended these events on 23rd May.