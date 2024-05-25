Navy celebrates Vesak giving pride of place to religious practices

The Navy added glamour to the 'Buddha Rashmi Vesak Zone' at Hunupitiya Gangaramaya Viharaya, lighting decorative Vesak lanterns presented by Naval Commands. The Navy also had devotional songs (Vesak Bakthi Gee) played on boats in Beira Lake, in front of Gangaramaya Viharaya and behind Shangri-La, creating a lively and colourful atmosphere for the occasion. Moreover, the Navy illuminated the State Vesak Festival with lights and decorations at Dharmaraja Pirivena in Matale
Meanwhile, naval personnel also played a prominent role in the events organised by the Presidential Secretariat at Galle Face area in line with the Vesak festival. Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera also attended these events on 23rd May.