The Second Reading of the Sri Lanka Electricity Bill was passed in Parliament yesterday with a majority of 44 votes. A total of 103 MPs voted in favour, while 59 voted against.

Opposition MPs from the ‘Samagi Jana Balawegaya’ (SJB), National People’s Power (NPP) and the independent MPs voted against the Bill.

Members of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna, United National Party and members of the Samagi Jana Balawega who recently joined with the government voted in favour of the Bill.