Greek Ambassador calls on Prime Minister

Ms. Aliki Koutsomitopoulou, Ambassador of the Hellenic Republic (Greece) Aliki Koutsomitopoulou called on Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the Temple Trees Wednesday (June 5).

The Prime Minister and the Ambassador discussed about bilateral relations, trade and investment promotion, maritime issues and seafarer employment. Both Greece and Sri Lanka faced similar economic crisis situations and they exchanged ideas about reform methods under taken to come out of the crisis.

The Prime Minister requested Ambassador Koutsomitopoulou to explore possibility of increasing employment for seafarers in Greek ships and she has consented to discuss with shipping companies. The Ambassador is concurrently accredited to Sri Lanka with residence in New Delhi.

MP Yadamini Gunawardena and Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake also took part in the discussion.