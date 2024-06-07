President Presides Over Tribute to Ravi: “Ravi – Self-Reflection on Half-Century in Cinema”

In recognition of veteran actor Ravindra Randeniya’s outstanding contributions to Sri Lankan cinema over five decades, the ceremony, “Ravi – Self-Reflection on Half-Century in Cinema” took place Wednesday(05) at the Bandaranaike International Conference Hall in Colombo, presided over by President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Ravindra Randeniya, who entered the film industry with the 1974 movie ‘Taranga,’ has been celebrated for his exceptional acting skills, consistently delivering memorable performances that have left an indelible mark on Sri Lankan cinema audiences. Over the past five decades, he has starred in more than 100 films, including notable titles like Duhulu Malak, Podi Malli, Weerapuran Appu, Santhaya, Maya, Aradhana, Dadayama, Wedding Gift, Sagaraya, Selamuthu Pina, Sirimadura, Anantha Rathriya, and Kaludiya Dahara.

Randeniya has significantly contributed to elevating the local film industry and has been recognized with numerous accolades. These include the Swarna Sankha O.C.I.C. Best Actor award, which he has won more than fifteen times, seven Lifetime Achievement Awards, and various other honours. He also received the prestigious Darshan Suri Award from the University of Fine Arts for his services to cinema. His talents have extended to international films, with key roles in productions such as Street Child, Mother Teresa, Jungle Heat, Sandokan, and the upcoming Distant Teardrop.

During the event, two biographies of Ravindra Randeniya were launched: one in Sinhala by film critic Gamini Weragoda and another in English by Uditha Devapriya. Randeniya presented the first copies of these books to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

President Wickremesinghe, in his remarks, praised Randeniya as a versatile actor with the ability to contribute to many fields. He also fondly remembered Randeniya’s close collaboration and support in his political endeavours.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe further said;

“I first saw Ravindra in the 1975 movie Kaludiya Dahara. I came to Kelaniya as the United National Party organizer in the same year. There I got to know Ravindra’s family from Dalugama. They were constantly giving support to our party. Accordingly, I did political work with him.

Also, with the open economy, there was a great development in the film industry in this country.

We saw Mr. Ravindra Randeniya coming forward with it. He acted in many major films of that period. At the same time, he joined politics. He supported my political activities and finally, on my request, he was appointed as a Member of Parliament in 2001.

But his desire was not for politics, but for the field of art. He is a talented actor. We wish him long life. It should also be mentioned that he has the ability to contribute to many other fields.”

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, former President Maithripala Sirisena, Minister Bandula Gunawardena, State Minister Geetha Kumarasinghe, former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya, his contemporaries and many distinguished guests representing all sectors related to the film industry attended the event.