The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has assured to broaden its assistance provided to Sri Lanka, especially to develop the agriculture sector which uplifts the rural and the poor in the island.



The ADB assured its cooperation during a meeting held between President Maithripala Sirisena and a delegation of Board of Directors of ADB at the Presidential Secretariat on Tuesday.



The discussion centered mainly on the ADB grants and the progress of the ADB funded projects in Sri Lanka.



ADB delegation including India's executive director of the Asian Development Bank and the team leader for Sri Lanka Kshatrapati Shivaji appreciated Moragahakanda-Kaluganga multipurpose project that will alleviate poverty and raise living standards of those living in agro-economy based areas. It was also mentioned that the North Western Canal under the Moragahakanda project is constructed with the assistance of ADB.

President Sirisena highlighted the focus areas for collaboration with ADB. They include, uplifting the economic capacity of farmers, reducing poverty, development of the SME sector with an agro-economic base.



The President mentioned that poverty levels in the North and East are among the highest and more programs are necessary to uplift living conditions of those people.

The government pays special attention in order to uplift the small and medium scale entrepreneurs, with a focus on increasing adoption of technology in the agro sector, and increasing the export-oriented products of the SME sector is a priority for Sri Lanka.

The ADB representatives have agreed to provide assistance concerning the country's requirements.