On the instructions of President Maithripala Sirisena, the AB-21 Jaffna-Ponnalai-Point Pedro Road from Kankasanthurai to Point Pedro was opened from yesterday for public after 27 years. The road segment has been closed since the 28th of June 1990.

The President announced this yesterday addressing an election rally held at the Jaffna Municipal Grounds.

The President said that reopening of the highway stretch will reduce a distance of 50 kilometers for the people who are travelling from Kankasanthurai to Point Pedro.

He said the release of lands for the displaced is about 75 percent complete and the remaining tasks in this respect will be completed speedily.

The President emphasized that he is ready to bring the development on behalf of the Jaffna citizens without any discrimination.

Adding that the citizens of the north and the south voted him into office with the sincere intention of establishing a free and democratic society, the President pledged to dedicate himself fully to the task of reconciliation.