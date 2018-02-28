The renovation activities of the ‘Chandana Pokuna’ was estimated to be around Rs. 16 million. However, later it was decided to carry out renovation with the assistance of the Sri Lanka Army with an expenditure of around Rs. 2.5 million.
Public representatives of the area, including Polonnaruwa District Secretary Ranjith Ariyarathna, director of ‘Pibidemu Polonnaruwa’ development project, major general Sudantha Ranasinghe and others joined this event.
Meanwhile handing over the two-storeyed class rooms building to the students of Dimbulagala Medagama Maha Vidyalaya held today with the presence of the President.The President was warmly welcomed by the school students and he signed the memorial book after opening the commemorative plaque.
Later, the President joined to enjoy a song sung by the students of music section of the school. A tree was planted at the school premises by the president to mark his presence. Pushpa Kumara Ranasinghe, member of Pradesheeya Saba, Polonnaruwa District Secretary Ranjith Ariyarathna, Thushara Danthanarayana, residential project coordinator of Mahaweli B zone, zonal director of education, M. M. V. M. Sanjeewani, additional director of education North Central Province, A. T. K Priyankara, Principal C. R. Pathmini Swarnalatha, teachers, parents, old students and others joined this event.Later, the President joined to hand over three-storeyed building to the students of Manampitiya Tamil College. This building with fully-equipped classrooms has been constructed under the district development project ‘Pibidemu Polonnaruwa’.
The President signed the souvenir book at school, after vesting the building with the studentsLater, the President joined to enjoy a dance item performed by the school dancing troop.Principal K. Wijendran, teachers, students, parents, old students and others were present at this occasion