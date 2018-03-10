‘The temporary ban on Facebook following the incidents occurred in Kandy and Ampara will be lifted within the next few days’, President Maithripala Sirisena said. He added that even though there is room for any medium for the benefit of the society, there is a need for a certain approach to control the destruction cause to the society by some vicious elements using these mediums.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Sri Lankan community in Japan at the Imperial Hotel in Tokyo, yesterday (13th March).

Mobile phones, computers, the Internet and social media were created for the benefit of the human kind and utilizing these technologies we can get the knowledge of a world, but unfortunately some section of the society in Sri Lanka use these resources to destroy the country, he pointed out.

President Sirisena said it is expected to introduce a new program on the proper usage of such resources and emphasized the imperative need for the citizens as well as the government to fulfill their responsibilities.

He said that there is need for such media that communicates and exchange good, authentic and correct information and there is a need to remove the false information which are prone to disturb national peace, damage national security, and ridicule and insult individuals in a severe manner.

President Sirisena was warmly welcomed by the professionals, businessmen, and student union members and individuals working in many fields in Japan.

The President also appreciated the accomplishments of Sri Lankan citizens living in Japan, thus enhancing the reputation of the country as well.

He was apprised by the Sri Lankan community about certain problems they are encountering while working in their fields and the President mentioned that he would take every step to solve those issues.

They expressed their appreciation for the President for solving the problems they highlighted on an earlier occasion.

Ministers Nimal Siripala de Silva, Tilak Marapana, Malik Samarawickarama and Member of Parliament Ashu Marasighe were also present at this event.