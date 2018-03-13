Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena has removed the nationwide state of Emergency that was imposed on March 6 after communal clashes broke out in Kandy district."Upon assessing the public safety situation, I instructed to revoke the State of Emergency from midnight yesterday," the President said in a Twitter post.

The relevant gazette notification was issued last night, the Government Press reported.The Gazette notification has been issued after President Sirisena returned to country Saturday night after a six-day official visit to Japan.

President Sirisena acting in terms of section 2 of the Public Security Ordinance, on March 6 declared an island wide state of emergency for a period of ten days after communal clashes between majority Buddhists and members of the minority Muslim community in the central hills escalated.The period of the emergency regulations in effect was scheduled to end yesterday.

The Army, which was deployed following the clashes to maintain peace and law and order has reported that the atmosphere in the Kandy District is suitable for civil administration.Two people were killed and hundreds of Muslim-owned properties and more than 20 mosques were damaged, media reported. Army troops have begun rebuilding and renovating all damaged properties in the affected area