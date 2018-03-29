Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe having defeated the No Confidence Motion brought against him by the Joint Opposition led group, thanked all those who stood by him with unwavering faith and support and vowed that during the next year the government will carry its development endeavours that would be felt by the country.

Addressing the UNP and other parties that supported him during the NCM, at the Committee Room in Parliament, the Prime Minister said, “We need to empower our ministers and MPs by providing them the power and assistance in order to carry out their duties.

“We did not face this NCM to protect an individual but to protect the government and the people’s right,”the Premier said.

He said that he intends to create a complete change within the party and will bring out new groups and that they must strengthen the UNF even further. “We must win the cooperation of the majority of the people and move forward. I have faith that within the next year, we will be able to accomplish the targets we have set out to achieve. There are drawbacks and shortcomings but this government has a responsibility to fulfil the promises made to the people in January 2015,” the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister noted that some factions have distanced themselves from the party,but he said they intend to forge forward with those groups that are with the party.

“I will be meeting the President today (05) and we will protect the victory of the party and proceed while protecting the core values of the party,” Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said.