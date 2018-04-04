The 70 th World Health Day of the World Health Organization (WHO) was celebrated under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Nelum Pokuna Theatre in Colombo,yesterday.

The main objective of the World Health Organization established in 1948 is to enhance the health and wellbeing of the world’s population. For decades, the World Health Organization together with other world partners and donor agencies has been fully supportive in improving the health standard of Sri Lankans including developing maternal and child health, nutrition and health care services.

The World Health Day is celebrated on the 7th of April in every year under the patronage of World Health Organization (WHO), and hosting it this time in Sri Lanka could be regarded as one of the most prestigious international recognition for Sri Lanka.

The theme of this year’s World Health Day is: Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere.

A first day cover and a commemorative stamp were issued to mark the celebrations of the World Health Day in Sri Lanka and the Post Master General Rohana Abeyratne presented it to the President.

The President also symbolically launched the e-Health card and the National Health the Life TV channel.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, Deputy Minister Faizal Casim, Director General of the World Health Organization Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh and representatives of the WHO participated in this event.

Meanwhile, a special dinner hosted by President Maithripala Sirisena in honour of representatives of the WHO including the Director General of the WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was held yesterday at the President’s House in Colombo.