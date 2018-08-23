Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Tuesday said that the incumbent government is ensuring the people’s right to own a plot of land, though the previous regime sold lands outright to foreigners.He stressed the government led by President Maithripala Sirisena has not sold out an inch of land to foreigners.

The Prime Minister was speaking at a ceremony in Baddegama in the Galle district to distribute land deeds to landless families in Baddegama under the government’s programme to provide 1 million land deeds to the families who do not own their own plot of land.

“We show no hesitation in taking bold decisions for the sake of the country and the people. The former regime had allegedly sold lands to Chinese companies outright for the construction of the Colombo Financial City.

The Prime Minister added that the Good Governance Government succeeded in renegotiating the Colombo Port City agreement and the reclaimed lands have been assigned to Chinese companies on a 99 year lease.

Prime Minister Wickremesinghe said the land in which the Sri Lanka Army Headquarters was situated, had been sold to the Shangrilla Hotel outright.