The unveiling of the Chetiya Pinnacle of the Bokkawela Sri Gnananda Buddhist Centre in Kandy was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday.President Sirisena, who visited the vihara, engaged in religious activities and obtained the blessings of the Maha Sangha.

He also unveiled the commemorative plaque on the unveiling of the Pinnacle and made the first offerings to the Chetiya. In addition, President Sirisena presented a token of appreciation to the Thera of the vihara.

Those who contributed to the construction of the Chetiya were presented with gifts by the President. Vice Chancellor of the Buddhist and Pali University Ven. Prof. Gallelle Sumanasiri Thera and the Maha Nayakes, Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe, Central Province Chief Minister Sarath Ekanayake and others were present