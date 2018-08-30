‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ the first entrepreneurial exhibition, focusing on the development of enterprises and creating 100,000 new entrepreneurs by 2020, was opened for public at the Moneragala District Secretariat office premises yesterday.

Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe opened the exhibition yesterday afternoon. The ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’exhibition was opened by Finance and Mass Media Minister Mangala Samaraweera, Ministers Malik Samarawickrama, Ranjith Madduma Bandara and several Deputy and State Ministers including Eran Wickremaratne and Lasantha Alagiyawanna at 10 am yesterday.

The three day exhibition will be held till Friday 31. The exhibition comprises 515 stalls of both public and private sector and is open from 10 am to 12 midnight during this period.The ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ programme has been implemented by the Finance and Mass Media Ministry in association with state and private sector banks, foreign financial institutions and the other participating institutes.

Under the ‘Enterprise Sri Lanka’ entrepreneurial exhibition it has been planned to form new entrepreneurs especially from grassroot level so as to boost the country’s economy. Persons with entrepreneurial concepts and ideas will be encouraged, assisted and educated to become their dreams a reality. Moreover the existing budding and medium level entrepreneurs will be empowered to reach the next levels of their successive ladder. The primary objective of the project is to create a minimum of 100,000 entrepreneurs by 2020 through these concessional loan schemes.The especial feature of the project is that the government has focused on empowering female entrepreneurs by providing additional incentives and with that, the government expects a transformational change in the economy in years ahead. Moves have already been taken to make the visitors of the exhibition educated and knowledgeable about to become an entrepreneur at the exhibition. All the private and public sector stalls are engaging in this national task eagerly with a view to strengthen the country economically.

Several village-level infrastructure projects will also be rolled out parallel to the exposition. The Moneragala district has undergone a series of development projects. Three Green Parks will be established in the three electorates of the district.Construction work of the Green Parks in Moneragala, Wellawaya and Bibile electorates commenced parallel to the opening ceremony yesterday. Each Green Park will consist of a meditation centre, gymnasium, jogging path and a library.