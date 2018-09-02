Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has decided to summon the National Police Commission (NPC) and the Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara to the Constitutional Council meeting this week regarding the reported friction between them.

Accordingly the NPC commissioners and the IGP will appear at the Parliamentary Constitutional Council meeting tomorrow, parliamentary sources said. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 2.30 p.m.It has been reported quoting the Chairman of the NPC, P.H. Manatunge that the Commission was powerless against IGP Jayasundara.

"The NPC cannot compel the Inspector General of Police to implement its recommendations," The Observer quoted Manatunge as saying.With the IGP refusing to implement their recommendations, Manatunga has said the NPC cannot take any further action to ensure the implementation of its proposals as it does not have the powers to do so.

According to a report in the English Weekly the Observer, among these were issues pertaining to the promotion of Kilinochchi SSP Palitha Siriwardena, promotions of 129 officers subjected to political victimization, removal of OIC Narammala from his post, investigations into educational qualifications of DIG Nalaka de Silva and the suspension of the OIC of the Statistics Division.As the issues have become public, the Chairman of the Constitutional Council, Speaker Karu Jayasuriya has decided to summon both the Inspector General of Police and the National Po