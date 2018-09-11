President Maithripala Sirisena says the attention of the authorities should be drawn to implement an appropriate process to immediately halt the import of the food crops which could cultivate in the country. He said these are done by various racketeers, who show consumer reports to show there is a need for imports.The President made these remarks during a meeting held with the farming community in Hambantota at the Magampura Ruhuna International Conference Hall, yesterday (10th).

The inauguration programme of the series of programmes to apprise the farming community in the country regarding the national programme of cultivation of abandoned paddy fields to achieve the national development goals commenced today under the patronage of the President in Hambantota district.

The President, expressing his views regarding the Gin-Nilwala project, said that an investigation must be conducted again under the present government to look into investigate financial irregularities alleged to be occurred in that project. He also said that this decision has to be taken, considering the ongoing delays and lethargic manner of those investigations.

The President further said that the government is of the view that the Gin-Nilwala project is a prerequisite project for the development of the field of agriculture in the Hambantota and Matara districts.President Sirisena gave details of broad agricultural programmes conducted by the government to uplifting the famer community.A detailed document on the issues of the farmer community was also presented to the President.

Minister Mahinda Amaraweera, Deputy Minister Lasantha Alagyawanna, Eastern province Minister of Agriculture U.G.B. Ariyathilake, and other public representatives, the Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture and government officers were present in this event.

Meanwhile the new third floor building constructed in the Ambalanthota Divisional Secretariat was vested with the public by the President Today (10). This building was constructed at a cost of Rs. 99 million under the fund allocations from the Ministry of Home Affairs to make the administrative work more systematic and efficient. After the inauguration, President Sirisena went on an observational visit around the place.

Subsequently, the President made presentation of land deeds to the people residing around the area, equipments for the handicapped, scholarships for the college students and gifts in recognition of outstanding services of the Agricultural officers.

Minister Wajira Abeywardhana, and public representatives of both parties, Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs S.T. Kodikara, Hambanthota District Secretary M.K. Harischandra, and other officials were present in this event.