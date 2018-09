Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe yesterday arrived in Hanoi, Vietnam to participate in the 7the World Economic Forum on ASEAN.Picture shows Vietnam’s Acting Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung receiving the Prime Minister on arrival at the Noi Bai International Airport. Prof. Maithree Wickremesinghe and Sri Lankan envoy in Hanoi Hasanthi Dissanayake were also present.