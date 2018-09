The first flag to launch the Flag Week to mark the National Prisoners’ Day which falls on Septeer 12 was pinned on President Maithripala Sirisena at the Presidential Secretariat today (Sep. 11th).The Prisoner’s Welfare Association organizes this event annually to raise funds for the welfare of the prisoners and their family members.

The Project Coordinating Secretary of Sri Lanka Prisoners’ Welfare Association R. A. D. Sirisena pinned the flag on the President.Programs for prisoners, including health camps, medical camps, distributing spectacles, improving sanitary facilities in prisons, conducting many community projects for their family members are being implemented utilizing these funds.

Minister of Justice Thalatha Athukorala and Commissioner General of Prisons Nishan Dhanasinghe were also present at this occasion.