Sri Lanka, being one of the countries which have ensured the right to information of the public, possesses the third best Right to Information Act in the world.Accordingly, the Government has focused its attention to declare the period from 21st to 28th September as the Information Week to make aware the public of using the right to information for the public welfare to coincide with the International Day of Right to Information which falls on 28th September while naming the year 2018 as 'Year of Public Awareness'.