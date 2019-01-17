Philippine vows to built strong bond and friendship

The Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said that he desires to establish a broad and comprehensive relationship with Sri Lanka in future.Pointing out that President Maithripala Sirisena’s state visit to the Philippine marked a historic moment in the relationship between the two countries, President Duterte added that he is totally committed to strengthening the trusted friendship between the two countries.

The President of the Philippines said this to the media after holding high level bilateral discussions with President Sirisena who is on a four day state visit to the Philippines.As developing countries there is the objectives of the two countries are common, the President Duterte said. He added that in challenges such as eradicating drugs the Philippines are ready to develop a close tie with Sri Lanka and that must be linked between two countries at the international level.

President Duterte said that during the official meeting with President Sirisena discussions were held which would result in the betterment of both countries, He further said that, the MoU’s signed, will benefit both the countries in the long run.President Sirisena said that his motive is to strengthen the ties between Sri Lanka and Philippines so that it would lead the countries towards a better destination.

His official visit has resulted in long term friendship between Sri Lanka and Philippines and through this friendship, the required paths would open up to take the two countries towards prosperity.The President invited the President of Philippines to visit Sri Lanka for an official visit and expressed confidence that it will provide a great opportunity to review the progress of the meetings held with during this visit to Philippines.