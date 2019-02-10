Provincial elections before Presidential election says President

February 10, 2019

    President Maithripala Sirisena says that the provincial council election will be held definitely before the presidential election. Speaking at an event in Polonnaruwa today (09) the President said that the relevant constitutional issues will be resolved before the elections and the Presidential Election will be held on the due date by the end of the year.

    President Sirisena noted that no one can force to conduct the Presidential Election and only he has the power to do so. An order in this regard cannot be given by the Parliament or the Judiciary.He said that the constitution clearly states that if a Presidential Election is held early, a gazette notification in that regard can be issued only by the President.
    Therefore, the party re-organization activities are done targeting the Provincial Council election. The main factor of establishing the next government is the strength of the SLFP, the President said."This year will be a year to establish a new government. Party organization should be strengthened for that purpose. The SLFP has not been weakened," he said.
    The Polonnaruwa District Sri Lanka Freedom Party meeting took place at Irrigation Ground. SLFP re-organization letters were handed over to Wayamba Province Governor and Polonnaruwa District Organizer Peshala Jayaratne on the occasion. Public representatives and SLFP activists were present at the meeting.The President also opened the public servants' official housing complex built at Polonnaruwa New Town under the 'Pibidemu Polonnaruwa' development project. The housing complex has 86 houses and 1,544 million rupees has been spent to build the complex. The project aims to enhance efficiency of the public servants to get a productive service.

     

