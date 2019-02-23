Anti-drugs campaign will show high results by mid-year - President

President Maithripala Sirisena being received by Southern Province Governor Keerthi Thennakoon and Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wijayalal De Silva. President Sirisena says the progress of the programme against drugs carried on by the government can be experienced in the middle of this year and witnessed the positive change it has made in society.

President Maithripala Sirisena was addressing the Southern Province Action Committee of the Gramashakthi People’s Movement held at the Administrative Complex of Hambantota on ThursdayThe broad and strong programme conducted by this government is the main cause behind it, the President said.

The drug issue and all the menace that make the people fall into poverty trap should be considered and that the Gramashakthi People’s Movement is carrying on a momentous project to build a nation independent and strong, the President said.The government will intervene to save the poverty-stricken people trapped in micro monetary debts, the President said. A special week will be named after the Gramashakthi Project and these programmes will be speedily conducted, according to the instructions of the President.

The money estimated is Rs.428 million to carry on the Gramashakthi People’s Movement in the Southern Province. The Galle district, which has 11,35,345 people has a poverty index of 2.9 per cent, the Matara district where 8,51,337 reside is 4.4 per cent and the poverty index of the Hambantota district where 6,46,493 reside is 1.2 per cent. The poverty stricken people targeted the Gramashakthi People’s Movement is conducted efficiently in the Southern region. The President emphasised the importance of distributing the funds properly.

The damages done to the crops by animals, issues of dumping litter, and other issues faced by the people of the province were discussed in the meeting.

The Sulthanagoda Village Unit of the Southern Province Gramashakthi People’s Movement and a Japanese company signed an agreement to buy fruits and vegetables produced by the Gramashakthi Society. The President visited the Prajapalitha Village of the Tissamaharama Divisional Electorate, Julpalgama, Grama Nildhari Division and inquired about the issues of the people of the village.

Drinking water issue, developing roads, facilitating schools, sanitary issues, wild elephant issue, and others were discussed and the Chief Minister promised to resolve them. Three wheelers were presented to four schools in Tissamaharamaya by the President. The President presented certificates to eight stalls for not selling cigarettes in the Julpallegama division.

The students of Kawanthissapura Maha Vidayalaya presented a gift to the President.

Minister Sajith Premadasa, Chamal Rajapaksa, Mahinda Amaraweera, Deleep Wedaarachchi and Southern Province Chief Minister Shan Wjieylal De Silva were present.