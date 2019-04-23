President visits St.Sebastian’s Church

President Maithripala Sirisena visited the recently bombed St. Sebastian’s Church, Katuwapitiya, Negombo this morning to inquire into the present situation and inspect damages caused to the church.The President met with the Parish Priest Fr. Srilal Fonseka and extended his deepest condolences to him towards all the Catholics in the area.

President Sirisena also inquired regarding the reconstruction works of the Church and stated that he has given instructions to the Sri Lankan Army to complete those constructions works as soon as possible.Also, during this meeting, the President said that the government has taken all the necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of this kind of brutal activities in the country.

The President wished quick recovery for all those who were injured in this tragic incident and said that the government has taken steps to provide maximum reliefs to the victims and their families.Meanwhile, the President joined in paying his last respects to the deceased persons who died in the explosion during the Easter Mass.

The President visited several houses in the area and paid his last respects and extended his condolences to the family members of the deceased persons and for the all the Catholics in the area.