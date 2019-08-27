August 27, 2019
    President commends dancing troops

    President Maithripala Sirisena appreciated the talents of dancing troops of the Armed Forces, Police and the Civil Defense. The President presented a memento to them at the President’s House last Friday (23).President Sirisena congratulated the dancers for their contribution to make state festivals colorful and successful.

    This marks the first occasion where these artistes were honored by the President. A dinner was also hosted for them. The President also met the authors of books titled ‘Mahaweli River of Reconciliation’, ‘Mahaweli after 95’ and Moragahakanda Dream Reservoir following the event.

