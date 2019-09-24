Govt. allocated the highest amount of money for education – President

President Maithripala Sirisena said the present government led by him had allocated the highest amount of money for the education sector.The President made these comments at a ceremony to hand over the multi-purpose building at Kottapitiya Sagala Maha Vidyalaya in Polonnaruwa yesterday (23).

The President further said after assuming office, he was able to increase the annual funds allocated for university students. A large sum of money has been spent on developing infrastructure facilities at universities said the President while adding that creating intellectual individuals would be an answer to most of the issues faced by the country.

This multi-purpose building was constructed at a cost of Rs. 7.3 million under “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa” programme with the objective of providing a quality and standard education to children.Meanwhile, the President vested the restructured multipurpose building, including the main hall at the Junior School in Kahatagahapitiya, Elahera, under the “Pibidemu Polonnaruwa (Awakening of Polonnaruwa)” District Development Project, with the students today.

President Sirisena symbolically distributed school equipment among the children in the area, donation of books to the libraries and handing over of house ownership certificates to the underprivileged people in the area were also held under President’s patronage.Later, the President also joined in a ceremony to vest the restructured classroom building at the Radavigeoya Junior School in Elahera.Furthermore, the President opened the classroom building at the Nikapitiya Junior School in Elahera.