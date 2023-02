General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of Pakistan, met President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President's Office this morning (10) during his three-day official visit to Sri Lanka.

Recalling the long-standing close relationship between Sri Lanka and Pakistan as friendly countries, the President joined General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and others in friendly conversation.

General Sahir Shamshad Mirza also presented President Ranil Wickremesinghe with a commemorative memento to mark this meeting.

President's Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Chief of Defense Staff General Shavendra Silva, and a Pakistan Navy delegation led by Rear Admiral Abdul Basit Butt attended the discussion.

PMD