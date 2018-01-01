Fifty-five Food & Beverage exporting companies from Sri Lanka successfully participated in the 23rd edition of the Gulf Food 2018 trade exhibition, which is considered one of world’s biggest Food & Drink event held annually. It was held at World Trade Centre in Dubai, from 18th to 22nd February. The opportunity was effectively utilized for the promotion of Ceylon Tea and food related exports from Sri Lanka to the UAE , Gulf region, and other global markets.

Twenty one (21) Sri Lankan companies participated in the exhibition displaying their products consisting of various food and beverage items in the national pavilion of “Export Development Board of Sri Lanka”. The companies consisted of 12 food related exporters and 9 tea exporting companies. Further, four other companies also participated in the exhibition as observers through the Export Development Board of Sri Lanka.

Moreover, nineteen (19) tea exporting companies from Sri Lanka participated in the exhibition under the national pavilion banner of “Sri Lanka Tea Board”. In addition, a large number of leading individual Sri Lankan tea exporting companies such as Dilmah, Akbar, Impra, Empire, Jafferjee, Anverally, Eswaran, Qualitea, Venture etc also took part in the Exhibition. A total of 43 tea companies from Sri Lanka participated as exhibitors in the trade exhibition.

More than 120 countries participated in the Gulf Food 2018. Representing these countries, over 5000 exhibitors displayed a range of diverse products at their dedicated national pavilions. During the five days of the event, more than 97,000 business customers representing various food sectors visited the exhibition. The total area of the exhibition was over 1 million square meters and the food sectors of the exhibition was categorized into eight major product segments. The event was declared open by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and the UAE Minister of Finance.

The Consulate General of Sri Lanka in Dubai & Northern Emirates coordinated Sri Lanka’s participation in the Gulf Food 2018, in association with Sri Lanka Export Development Board and Sri Lanka Tea Board.