Prince Mired Al-Hussein, the Special Envoy of the Anti-personnel Mine Ban Convention which is also known as the Ottawa Treaty, arrived in Sri Lanka yesterday on a three-day-official visit.

Ahead of the visit, Prince Mired said he is much honoured to visit Sri Lanka and very grateful for the invitation by President Maithripala Sirisena.

“I look forward to meeting Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana in one of the newest members of our Convention,” he said.

The visit comes in the wake of Sri Lanka acceding to the Anti-personnel Mine Ban Convention on December 13, 2017 becoming its 163rd State Party.

The Anti-personnel Mine Ban Convention seeks to end the use of anti-personnel landmines (APLs) worldwide.

During his visit to Sri Lanka, the Special Envoy will call on the President, Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry said he is also scheduled to undertake a field visit to the Northern Province, accompanied by Rehabilitation and Resettlement Minister D. M. Swaminathan, where he will witness the mine clearance activities being carried out and interact with agencies that clear mines as well as landmine victims.

“The Special Envoy’s visit provides an opportunity for Sri Lanka to demonstrate the work that has been done so far in mine clearance and plans to make the country mine free by the year 2020.

In this context, the Special Envoy is expected to meet with the UN Country Team, civil society and other stakeholders to discuss further assistance for mine clearance and mine victims in Sri Lanka,” it said.