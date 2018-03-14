The Indian Cultural Centre, Colombo will be presenting a Carnatic Vocal recital by the Dharshani Arulanandam of Sri Lanka at 6.00 pm on Wednesday, 14 March 2018 in its auditorium at No.16/2 Gregory’s Road, Colombo 7.

Dharshani Arulanandam is a talented young vocalist trained in Carnatic Music under the able guidance of Guru Kalabooshanam Sathiyabama Rajalingam and Guru Jegathambigai Krishnandasivam. She has performed in numerous recitals under Guru’s platform including performances at Thamizh Sangam and also as a solo artiste. for Sri Lanka Broadcasting Cooperation and in Netra TV/Eye Channel.

Suhana Safar – an evening of old Hindi songs by Lanka Bharathiya Arts & Cultural Foundation on Friday 16 March 2018

The Indian Cultural Center, Colombo will be organizing Suhana Safar an evening of old Hindi film songs by Lanka Bharathiya Arts & Cultural Foundation at 5pm on Friday 16 February 2018 at ICC auditorium located at 16/2 Gregory’s Road, Colombo 7.

Lanka Bharathiya Arts & Cultural Foundation is set up by light minded Hindi song lovers of Sri Lanka to popularize Hindi Songs among new generations. Hindi is the most popular foreign language in Sri Lanka and serves as a strong link to strengthen cultural relations between the two countries.