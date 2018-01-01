Political divisions is the major contributory factors towards the present unrest. No one can prevent the country from falling into an abyss if national unity is disrupted, Most Ven. Tibbotuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayake Thera of the Malwatte Chapter said.

The Mahanayake Thera expressed these sentiments when JVP leader and Opposition Chief Whip Anura Kumara Dissanayake called on him at his temple in Kandy and received his blessings yesterday morning.

The Mahanayake Thera said that disruption of national unity would adversely affect the country’s future.He added that each and every community was duty bound to safeguard national unity.

The JVP leader who later called on the Most.Ven.Dimbulkumbure Wimaldhamma Anunayake Thera and received his blessings said clashes could be avoided if all Buddhists acted according to Buddha’s dictum, Nahee Veerena Veherani (Hatred ceases not by hatred but by love).

He emphasised that religious leaders and prelates had a great role to play to subdue the current tension in the country.