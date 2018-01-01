It is the duty of people of all communities to assist the government’s endeavour to diffuse the present tense situation by acting in a responsible and farsighted manner without falling prey to rumours and rumour mongers, Most Ven. Napane Pemasiri Mahanayake thera of the Sri Lanka Ramanya Maha Nikaya said.

The Mahanayake thera said at this juncture one should treasure and safeguard the lives of others as his own.

He said the Buddha had taught us to consider one’s self as an example before trying to hurt or cause hindrance to others.

The Mahanayake thera who said rumours were the main cause behind the present tension said people of all communities should treat this country as their own. The Mahanayake thera who requested all to desist from causing damage to property said that people who are bent on causing damage to them would have to bear the cost of rebuilding them later.