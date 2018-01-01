Major General Dampath Fernando has been appointed the Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army.Fernando, formerly the Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army was the Security Forces Commander in Mullaitivu previously. He is a highly decorated officer with a distinguished career who has commanded two infantry battalions, two brigades and three Infantry divisions in the north and eastern provinces and had taken part in many large and small scale operations.

He is also an outstanding sportsman who had represented Sri Lanka in basketball. Fernando joined the Army in 1983 with Intake 18 at the Sri Lanka Military Academy, Diyatalawa. He was commissioned into Gemunu Watch Regiment and started his career as a Second Lieutenant. Presently he is the Colonel of the Gemunu Watch Regiment.During his illustrious military career he has held many important positions in the army in the fields of operations, training and staff.

Having been reinstated to the Army in 2015 by President Maithripala Sirisena, he gradually rose up to the position of Chief of Staff proving his professionalism and thus maintaining the correct protocol and seniority in the Army.